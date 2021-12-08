Court rules Arizonans who forget to sign early ballots can't fix them after Election Day

Arizonans who forget to sign their early ballots have no legal right to fix them after Election Day to ensure their votes are counted, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by the state and national Democratic parties that it is illegal to give those who do not sign the ballots an extra five business days to "cure" the problem. The Democrats' lawyers pointed out that other laws give a five-day window to fix situations where a signature on a ballot envelope does not match what county election officials have on file.

But Judge Susan Graber, writing for the majority, said those who forget to sign aren't entitled to the same right.

Wednesday's decision was not unanimous. Appellate Judge Wallace Tashima said the state "offered no rational explanation" for the disparity. He said the majority ruling "is particularly troubling in these times of unprecedented assaults on voting rights."

The ruling could leave several thousand otherwise valid ballots uncounted in the 2022 election. Given how close some races have been, that could make a difference in the outcomes.