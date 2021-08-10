Court ruling could leave TUSD taxpayers funding entire costs of desegregation programs

He said a key purpose of the law was to ensure that taxpayers from around the state were not on the financial hook for desegregation expenses incurred by TUSD and a handful of other school districts.

Leach also said the ruling means that district residents now will clearly see the cost of the desegregation programs on their annual property tax bills, something he said was hidden from the time the district became subject to a desegregation order in 1978.

“People never knew that they were paying for deseg, in the case of Tucson, which was 41 years old” when the Legislature adopted the change,’’ he said. This change, he said, might cause residents to start asking the school board more questions.

At the heart of the issue is a 1980 voter-approved constitutional amendment that caps primary property taxes — generally the basic operating costs of running government and schools — at 1% of a home’s full cash value. That’s a figure that is supposed to represent the market value of the property.

So on a $200,000 home, the maximum primary property tax can be no more than $2,000 for all levels of government.

That cap, however, does not cover secondary property taxes, things that voters impose on themselves like bonds and improvement districts.