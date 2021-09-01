Court: Tucson Medical Center can't sue CVS pharmacy over opioid epidemic

Only thing is, Bolick said, a negligence claim can be pursued only if the party being sued owes some duty to the injured party. And in this case, he said, there is nothing that shows that CVS had any duty at all to protect TMC against financial damages.

Bolick acknowledged there are federal and state laws governing opioid distribution that are designed to protect and prevent addiction.

"But the class protected by those statutes is prescription-drug users, not hospitals," he wrote, saying those laws "protect individual members of the public from falling victims to drug misuse and abuse."

That's not the case here.

"TMC is a hospital," Bolick said. "And a hospital cannot suffer from addition, overdose, and death, and thus does not fall within the class of persons meant to be protected."

The justices were no more impressed by the hospital's argument that it is required to provide necessary medical screening and to stabilize patients suffering emergency medical conditions.

"But that requirement does not establish a duty between a pharmacy and hospital," Bolick said.