5 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona as statewide coronavirus cases top 300
5 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona as statewide coronavirus cases top 300

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we've made all coverage related to COVID-19 free.  

Five people in Arizona have died from COVID-19 as the number of known coronavirus cases in the state increased to 326, officials said Tuesday.

Confirmed cases in Pima County increased to 42, up from 25 on Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

No details have been provided about the two additional deaths since Monday nor about the rise in new cases.

According to the Pima County Health Department's website, Monday's 25 cases here included seven patients between ages 18 and 40, nine patients between ages 41 and 65, and nine patients ages 66 and older. Eight of the patients were hospitalized, with two in the ICU. 

On Monday, a Pima County woman in her 50s died from the coronavirus. It was the first known death from COVID-19 in the county.

“As testing increases, we expect the number of positive cases to continue rising," Gov. Doug Ducey said in a Twitter post Sunday. “It’s important that everyone takes this seriously.”

Other confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday include 199 in Maricopa County, 22 in Pinal County, one in Cochise County and one in Santa Cruz County. 

