5 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona as statewide coronavirus cases top 300

Five people in Arizona have died from COVID-19 as the number of known coronavirus cases in the state increased to 326, officials said Tuesday.

Confirmed cases in Pima County increased to 42, up from 25 on Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

No details have been provided about the two additional deaths since Monday nor about the rise in new cases.

According to the Pima County Health Department's website, Monday's 25 cases here included seven patients between ages 18 and 40, nine patients between ages 41 and 65, and nine patients ages 66 and older. Eight of the patients were hospitalized, with two in the ICU.