COVID-19 becomes Arizona's leading cause of death

In Pima County the vaccination rate for this age group is a bit higher with nearly 33% having received their first dose.

It's been harder to vaccinate this age group than some health experts had anticipated.

"Not that many people came out to get the shot into their kids' arms right away. I think it may be pandemic fatigue," said Dr. Sean Elliott, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Tucson Medical Center.

“The challenge has been not the supply. I mean, there are multiple places for children to get that specific lower dose vaccine,” he said. “The challenge I believe is the uptake.”

He attributes the low vaccination rate among this young age group to both pandemic fatigue and vaccine hesitancy, which he said pediatricians can mostly resolve in conversations with parents, although some won't change their mind.

He also attributes the low rate to the fact that children are generally less symptomatic and less severely ill with COVID-19.

"Yet some kids still do get sick," he said. "And more importantly, kids are increasingly contagious to others."