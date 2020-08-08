COVID-19 cases are falling in Arizona, but risk level remains high

The spread of COVID-19 has slowed in Arizona and Pima County since the number of cases peaked in late June, but the risk level remains elevated throughout the state, several data points suggest.

Despite recent improvements in COVID-19 trends, public health experts warn that these trends could easily worsen if Arizonans don’t continue to take the pandemic seriously.

“We are by no extent of the imagination out of the woods,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer. “We need to continue to double down on our mitigation strategies.”

The number of new, confirmed countywide and statewide COVID-19 cases recently declined again from one week to the next.

A simultaneous decrease in diagnostic testing could have reduced the number of new, confirmed cases, but the percentage of tests turning up positive for COVID-19 also decreased, which suggests the virus may be spreading less, Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, said on a conference call Wednesday.

Arizona’s estimated R0, which is pronounced “R naught,” has also been trending down, with a value of .84 as of Thursday, according to the website rt.live. This reflects the reality that transmission of the virus has been somewhat reduced in Arizona, LaBear said.

The R0 measures the average number of people an infected person infects. Infections slow when the R0 is below 1.

Hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 has also decreased, LaBear said. It hasn’t decreased as fast as cases, but that’s no surprise since patients hospitalized for the virus can take a long time to recover.