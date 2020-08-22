COVID-19 cases on a jagged but downward trend across Tucson area

New COVID-19 cases in Pima County are on an uneven downslope.

Meanwhile, the downslope of new COVID-19 cases across Arizona has been smoother. Most counties in Arizona have seen a relatively consistent decrease in new COVID-19 cases from week to week since peaking in late June.

“In general, Pima County is worrying me a little bit,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “When we look at Pima County, there’s a flattening that occurs in August.”

Some of this can be explained by one-off events, like an outbreak at a Tucson prison unit that the Arizona Department of Corrections announced on Aug. 4.

Even so, the background trend in new cases is concerning, Gerald said, pointing out that this trend is behaving differently than in other places in the state.

In Pima County, the total number of weekly cases has dropped, then risen, then dropped again since early July.

Now the number of weekly cases is rising again, from the first week in August to the second, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date as of Friday.

So far, cases haven’t risen by much this time, just by 106, or 13%, from Aug. 2-8 to Aug. 9-15. And the number of diagnostic tests has risen by about 9% at the same time.

Both these numbers, the weekly test and case totals, will very likely increase over the next week as more diagnostic tests from Aug. 9-15 are reported.

The week before, new cases in Pima County totaled 832 from Aug. 2-8. This was a decrease of 687 cases, or 45%, from the week of July 26 to Aug. 1.