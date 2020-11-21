COVID-19 cases set record in Tucson area as hospital capacity erodes

The number of weekly coronavirus cases in Pima County recently set a new record, slightly surpassing the peak this summer when the pandemic was at its worst.

The new high water mark for cases comes as hospital capacity is disappearing.

“This is serious. … It’s a little dire right now,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer. “Anybody who’s planning on a big Thanksgiving shindig needs to reconsider.”

New cases recently increased week to week by 18% to 2,509 from the first week in November to the second, while the number of diagnostic tests increased by 4%, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date, as of Friday.

Over the same time frame, new cases increased statewide by 21% to 18,654, while diagnostic tests increased by 5%.

The percentage of positive diagnostic tests also increased from the first week in November to the second, according to AZDHS data as of Friday. It rose from 8% to 9% in Pima County. And it rose from 9% to 11% statewide.

“This is why we’re pulling all the other tools that there are in the toolbox in order to try to get this under control,” Garcia said. “We don’t have a whole lot of other options other than testing and trying to encourage people who test positive to isolate.”

Pima County already provides free COVID-19 testing at multiple locations, but Garcia pointed out that the county has expanded testing in light of the most recent surge in cases.

The county has partnered with Tucson International Airport to provide free COVID-19 testing at the airport in the baggage claim area. It began on Friday, November, 20. And Garcia said Pima County has conducted tests for employees at a federal prison, which was the location of a recent outbreak.