COVID-19 data signal potential plateau at dangerous level in Arizona

Arizona and Pima County recently set another record for the number of cases in a week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date.

Even as some metrics like these reach new heights, the new records may be modest enough to suggest the numbers have plateaued, but it’s difficult to know for sure, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.

And even if some metrics have plateaued, conditions remain dangerous.

“What we’re seeing over the past week to 10 days is that the number of hospital admissions and number of ICU admissions has plateaued. And over the last two or three days we’ve actually seen slightly, marginally, itty-bitty, tiny improvements in those numbers.” he said. “It’s nothing to get excited about. We would have expected it to go up, but it didn’t.”

Only 8% of inpatient beds and ICU beds were available on Thursday in Arizona, according to the ADHS’ chart of hospital bed usage and availability, as of Friday. This is about where bed capacity was at the same time last week.

New coronavirus hospitalizations also marginally increased statewide by 3% to 3,268 in the last week of December, which broke yet another record. In Pima County, coronavirus hospitalizations dipped by 15% to 385.

We may be seeing a similar kind of plateau with case counts, Gerald said. He would look to recent COVID-19 death numbers for confirmation, but the data on deaths isn’t accurate in recent weeks due to data-reporting delays. The Star typically waits two weeks to interpret COVID-19 death and hospitalization data to account for these delays.