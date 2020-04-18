COVID-19 pandemic a crushing blow for Tucson's childhood centers

Herencia Guadalupana Lab School opened as a tiny operation in June 2014, building up to an enrollment of more than 80 young children this year. Then the coronavirus crisis arrived.

“When this hit, it was the most exciting time,” said the preschool’s owner, Ernestina Fuentes, whose passion is helping impoverished children succeed. “In January and February, we were at capacity for the first time.”

That number quickly dropped from 84 children to five, and the school closed.

“We were devastated,” Fuentes said, “and we were devastated for our children.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many Pima County preschools and child-care centers, with teachers either out of work or tending to families at high risk of infection while providers who closed wonder if they’ll ever open again.

Statewide, 1,256 schools and centers for young children have closed. That’s nearly half of all Arizona’s licensed providers of early childhood care and education, including public and private preschools, Head Start facilities, in-home providers and child-care centers.

The hardships interrupted some positive changes for Arizona’s working poor families this year, when the state suspended its child-care waiting list after receiving $112 million in federal funds last July. For years leading up to that, many providers had been turning away families that qualified for state assistance because of low reimbursement rates, which hadn’t increased in 18 years.