COVID-19 surge waning in Pima County, numbers improving

Pima County is seeing encouraging signs that the fourth COVID-19 surge here is declining, but there's still one group that could drive numbers up again: college students.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County is tapering off but it’s not yet time to call it a victory," Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer, said Friday. "That’s because the fallout from students returning to the University of Arizona and Pima Community College still remains to be seen."

Garcia said he will feel better at the end of September when, he said, "we will have known that most of the (UA) students and most of the Pima Community College students are on their campuses doing their campus stuff and if we’re not continuing to see increasing transmissions.''

For four consecutive weeks, since the beginning of July, new COVID-19 cases in Pima County saw big weekly increases, up to 60% in a week.

In the second week of August, however, cases only increased by about 4% and then, in the third week, 8%.

For the week ending Aug. 28, cases decreased by 8%.