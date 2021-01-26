 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine hotline in Tucson expands staffing, hours
COVID-19 vaccine hotline in Tucson expands staffing, hours

Pima County has expanded the staffing of its phone helpline for COVID-19 vaccination registration.

It also has expanded its hours of operation. Starting Tuesday, the phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The helpline phone number is 520-222-0119.

The county says that the staff of 25 people and the longer hours should ease wait times and better accommodate the high interest in people wanting the vaccine.

The help line is people who need help registering for the vaccine or who can't make an online appointment.

Go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration to find vaccine registration information.

