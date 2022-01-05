COVID cases in Pima County more than doubled, omicron on the rise

New weekly COVID-19 cases in Pima County more than doubled recently, rising more than 125% to 5,300 in the last week of December.

The numbers are from the Arizona Department of Health Services as of Wednesday. Testing laboratories could report more cases for that week in the coming days.

“We are obviously in a stark upswing,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county's health department director, said Wednesday. “Our case rate right now is over 400 per 100,000 (people).”

Community transmission in Pima County is high and the percentage of tests that have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days is above 20%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday.

“At our testing sites that are sponsored by the county we are seeing positivity rates of anywhere between 15% and up to 40%,” Cullen said.

As cases rise, health experts are bracing for hospitalizations to follow across the country as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads.