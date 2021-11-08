COVID cases rising faster in Arizona than in most states

Statewide, still about 62% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from ADHS.

“This is a call to the community that people need to vaccinate,” Cullen said. “COVID continues to be a disease primarily of the unvaccinated and it is a very good finder of people that are unvaccinated.”

Those eligible also need to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Cullen said. “If they are six months after the completion of their series, we know that there is a drop-off in antigenicity, which means you have less protection.”

Adults who received Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine are eligible six months after getting fully vaccinated if they are 65 or older, or if they fall into other high-risk categories.

All adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months after receiving the initial shot.

Even though vaccine protection wanes after a certain amount of time, researchers still don’t know just how many breakthrough cases are contributing to the latest wave of cases in Arizona, Gerald said.

This is because the ADHS has not linked vaccination data with data on cases for researchers to examine, he said, although he hopes state health officials will do so in the coming weeks.