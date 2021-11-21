COVID is No. 1 on-the-job killer of CBP officers, despite imminent vaccine mandate

There were more than 1.9 million incidents of Border Patrol agents encountering migrants at a U.S. border during the 2021 fiscal year, but 27% of those encounters were from a person trying to enter the country more than once, and more than half of all encounters resulted in the migrant being immediately expelled back to Mexico or in some cases another country because of the pandemic.

There is no national mandate to vaccinate asylum seekers, but there are efforts to allow them access to the vaccines. Pima County has administered nearly 2,500 COVID vaccines to asylum seekers since May 5, and 84% of asylum seekers who turned down a vaccine from the county said they were already vaccinated, according to Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher.

The international borders reopened to tourists on Nov. 8, but they need to show proof of being fully vaccinated to enter the United States.

“As a federal agent, you have to have the shot in order to remain employed and what they cite as the reason is it's our responsibility to make sure that the communities are safe and all that,” Del Cuento said. “It would be different if they were actually enforcing vaccines of all kinds on the individuals that we're releasing into the United States.”

The mandate is "to promote the health and safety of the federal workforce and the efficiency of the civil service," the Department of Homeland Safety says on its website.

