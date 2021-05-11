COVID vaccinations for ages 12-15 expected to begin Thursday in Tucson

Parents and guardians with children ages 12 to 15 will be able to access COVID-19 vaccines for them at state-run sites starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 13, pending final federal approval.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer shots for this age group, which includes nearly 400,000 youths statewide, on Monday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve it on Wednesday.

The recommendation for these ages applies only to the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently available to ages 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized only for those 18 and older.

Once CDC makes the recommendation, parents and guardians may bring those ages 12 to 15 to state vaccination sites starting Thursday. In Tucson, the state site is located on the University of Arizona campus mall.

Walk-ins are welcome but parents and guardians also will be able to register those ages 12 to 15 for vaccinations starting at 8 a.m. Thursday if an appointment is preferred. Appointments can be made by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist in English or Spanish.