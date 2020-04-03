Coyote bites woman's arm on Tucson's east side

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the woman. The woman is 26 years old, not six years old, as originally reported by Game and Fish.

A coyote bit a 26-year-old woman's arm this morning, wildlife officials say.

The woman was outside with her cat when she was bit on the arm about 8:30 a.m. in the area of South Camino Seco and East Irvington Road, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The woman was wearing a jacket at the time of the incident — the bite tore the jacket, but didn’t break skin.

She didn’t need medical treatment, department spokesman Mark Hart said.

To report any unusual behavior of wildlife, call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.

