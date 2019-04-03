If you go

If You Go: 22nd Annual Coyote Creek Ride & Fiesta

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

Where: Coyote Creek Equestrian Center, 14901 E. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Fiesta only $90 per person for adults; $25 for those under 21 and free for those under 10. Participants can add a hayride for $30 per person ($10 for those under 21 and free for those under 8).

Ride and fiesta is $125 per person (bring your own horse); $175 per person for horse rental and fiesta

Festivities include a BBQ lunch; a 3-mile horseback ride; horse-drawn hay rides; mariachi music; a raffle and a auction. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, UA Steele Children’s Research Center and a $5,000 scholarship to the University of Arizona for a student from the Vail School District.

For reservations or more information, email debbie@backusrealty.com or call 647-0030.