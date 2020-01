County officials are closing Arivaca Sasabe Road about 60 miles southwest of Tucson due to a crash.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said deputies are responding to a single-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on Arivaca Sasabe Road, just north of the Sasabe, Mexico point of entry.

Anyone traveling in the area should expect long delays, the department said.

No other information was available.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.