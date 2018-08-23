A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 north of Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is near Picacho, just past State Route 87 at milepost 213, officials said.
ADOT said that vehicles can use the frontage road, but should "expect very long delays."
No details about the crash or injuries were immediately available.
CLOSED: I-10 eastbound just past SR 87 at milepost 213 because of a crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Y8JUX888Mi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 23, 2018