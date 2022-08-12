 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Crash closes I-19 on and off ramps in Green Valley

The vehicle using the off ramp on I-19 lost control and crashed on Friday afternoon. 

 Courtesy of Green Valley Fire District

The Interstate 19 northbound on and off ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed in Green Valley after one person was injured in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle using the off ramp on I-19 lost control and crashed, Green Valley Fire District said. Units extricated the victim and took them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

East and westbound Esperanza Boulevard is also closed between Los Olmos and Abrego Drive.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who needs the Monkeypox vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News