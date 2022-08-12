Crash closes I-19 on and off ramps in Green Valley

The Interstate 19 northbound on and off ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed in Green Valley after one person was injured in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The vehicle using the off ramp on I-19 lost control and crashed, Green Valley Fire District said. Units extricated the victim and took them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

East and westbound Esperanza Boulevard is also closed between Los Olmos and Abrego Drive.

GVFD working mva accident Esperanza / I-19 The Vehicle using the ramp off of I-19 northbound lost control. Units extricated the victim to attempt medical treatment. Person was transported to NW Hospital Sahuarita with life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QPoEILFyFQ — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) August 12, 2022