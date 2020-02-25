You are the owner of this article.
Crash closes intersection at Valencia and Wilmot roads

Lights and Sirens

Two men were transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The intersection of East Valencia and South Wilmot roads is closed due to the crash, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Traffic is being rerouted west and east of Valencia, said James Allerton, sheriff’s department spokesman. Deputies suggest drivers avoid the area as traffic continues to be backed up, Allerton said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

