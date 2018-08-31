Southbound Thornydale Road at Costco Drive is down to one lane after a crash in the area, according to the Marana Police Department.
The crash occurred around 12:40 on Friday, Aug. 31.
Police said drivers should expect long delays and use an alternate route. According to the Town of Mara, traffic is backed up in the area.
Marana Police and Northwest Fire were both on scene assisting with the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
