Officials say a "serious" crash has closed North Oracle Road's northbound lanes at East Magee Road.
The Oro Valley Police Department reported the road closure on Twitter around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The department advised drivers to use an alternate route to get around the intersection.
No other information was immediately available.
