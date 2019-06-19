Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Officials say a "serious" crash has closed North Oracle Road's northbound lanes at East Magee Road.

The Oro Valley Police Department reported the road closure on Twitter around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The department advised drivers to use an alternate route to get around the intersection. 

No other information was immediately available. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

