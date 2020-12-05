Crash closes River Road and La Cañada intersection

A vehicle collision has closed the River Road and La Cañada Drive intersection Saturday afternoon, officials say.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department reported the closure at 2:15 p.m.
There's no estimated time to reopen the intersection due to the investigation.
Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if traveling in the area.
No further information has been released. This story will be updated.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
