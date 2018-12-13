A four-vehicle crash shut down eastbound Interstate 10 between Tangerine Road and Avra Valley for several hours Thursday evening, officials said.
The crash, which involved a semi-truck, occurred at milepost 240 shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
One person was air lifted to a hospital with serious injuries, the Northwest Fire District said.
Traffic lanes were reopened at 9p.m., but motorists are likely to experience delays.
UPDATE: I-10 EB east of Marana has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi. Lanes are now open, but motorists are likely to encounter delays while traffic adjusts. #tucson #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/FbcvD3wygF— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 14, 2018
Collision on I-10 eastbound involved 4 vehicles (including 1 semi truck). 1 patient air lifted by Life Net to the hospital w\ serious injuries. Per @Arizona_DPS eastbound will remain closed while they investigate. @MaranaPD is rerouting traffic at Tangerine onto the frontage road pic.twitter.com/sAWXQowAVn— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) December 14, 2018