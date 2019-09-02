lights and sirens
A crash involving a Pima County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle is currently causing traffic delays on Tucson's south side, officials say.

The department responded to the crash, north of the intersection of West Valencia and South Mission roads, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday. 

Deputies with the department, in addition to Tohono O'odham police, are on scene. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash and if there were any injuries, the department said

The area will see intermittent delays as officials investigate. Drivers should avoid the area. 

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

