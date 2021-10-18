 Skip to main content
Crash kills 94-year-old woman in Sahuarita
Crash kills 94-year-old woman in Sahuarita

Sahuarita police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 94-year-old woman dead Sunday. 

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at West Duval Mine Road and South La Canada Drive, Sahuarita police said in a news release. 

The woman, whose name was not released, was a passenger in one of the vehicles and had been ejected. CPR was performed but the woman died at the scene, police said. 

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to hospitals. Information on their conditions wasn't immediately available. 

Police say impaired driving does not appear to be a factor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sahuarita Police Department hotline, 520-344-7847.

