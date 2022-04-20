Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Interstate 19 in Sahuarita

The southbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed in Sahuarita due to a crash at milepost 46, just south of Tucson.
Delays are expected and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The northbound lanes are unaffected.
UPDATE: *CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*I-19 southbound is CLOSED after Sahuarita Road, kilometer 73, south of Tucson. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are not affected. https://t.co/ZCkOcAhfUQ— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 20, 2022