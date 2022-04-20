 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash shuts down southbound lanes of Interstate 19 in Sahuarita

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The southbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed in Sahuarita due to a crash at milepost 46, just south of Tucson.

Delays are expected and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The northbound lanes are unaffected.

