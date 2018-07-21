Have an emergency plan in place in case someone with dementia or other cognitive issues goes missing:

Wandering

The Alzheimer's Association has information and prevention tips about how to care for a loved one who suffers from dementia and wanders. The association's web page is www.alz.org/

Information about wandering can be found at tucne.ws/ydp

According to the site, tips to prevent wandering include:

Carrying out daily activities because a routine can provide structure. Plan activities at the time of day it is most likely that wandering by your loved one may occur.

Exercise can reduce anxiety, agitation and restlessness that can lead to wandering.

Reassure the person if he or she feels lost, abandoned or disoriented. If the person with dementia wants to leave to "go home" or "go to work", you could say "We are staying here tonight. We are safe and I'll be with you. We can go home in the morning after a good night's rest."

Avoid busy places that are confusing and can cause disorientation such as malls or grocery stores.

Use devices that signal when a door or window is opened such as a bell placed above a door or get an electronic home alarm system.

Provide supervision and do not leave a person with dementia in new or changed surroundings unsupervised.

Do not lock a person in at home or leave them in a car alone.

Keep car keys out of sight because the person may forget that they no longer drive. If the person is still able to drive, consider using a GPS device to help if they get lost.

Another site that offers tips to prevent wandering is WebMD at tucne.ws/ydo