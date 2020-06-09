Crews battling Bighorn Fire working to keep flames from moving down into Pima Canyon

Crews battling the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains are fighting to keep the wildfire flames from descending into Pima Canyon, a spokesman said Tuesday.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
“We are making good progress,” said public information officer Adam Jarrold. “Our goal is to limit the fire to the upper reaches of the canyon.”
The lighting-caused blaze, which began Friday as a 200-acre fire, had grown to about 2,500 acres as of Tuesday evening, about the same as the day before. It remains about 10% contained, also the same as the previous day.
There were no reports Tuesday of illegal drone activity over the fire area, which has grounded firefighting aircraft twice since the fire began, hampering the containment effort, officials said.
Fire crews are facing a high degree of difficulty due to the higher elevations and rugged terrain, Jarrold said.
A Type 1 management team has assumed command of firefighting efforts. The team has more resources available to it and is typically assigned to complex firefighting situations, according to the Coronado National Forest.
About 175 people are assigned to the fire.
Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity.
The following trails are impacted by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge and Linda Vista.
You can view the entire closure from the order at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/6741/.
Meanwhile, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality officials issued an air pollution health watch Tuesday after monitoring stations detected increased levels of ozone and particulates due to wildfire smoke.
“As long as the fires persist there will be a chance of poor air quality in areas downwind,” the county statement said.
Children, older people and those with heart or lung issues are urged to stay indoors if they smell smoke.
“If they can smell smoke, they are breathing smoke,” the county said.
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire near Oro Valley
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.