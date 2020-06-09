Crews battling Bighorn Fire working to keep flames from moving down into Pima Canyon

Crews battling the Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains are fighting to keep the wildfire flames from descending into Pima Canyon, a spokesman said Tuesday.

“We are making good progress,” said public information officer Adam Jarrold. “Our goal is to limit the fire to the upper reaches of the canyon.”

The lighting-caused blaze, which began Friday as a 200-acre fire, had grown to about 2,500 acres as of Tuesday evening, about the same as the day before. It remains about 10% contained, also the same as the previous day.

There were no reports Tuesday of illegal drone activity over the fire area, which has grounded firefighting aircraft twice since the fire began, hampering the containment effort, officials said.

Fire crews are facing a high degree of difficulty due to the higher elevations and rugged terrain, Jarrold said.

A Type 1 management team has assumed command of firefighting efforts. The team has more resources available to it and is typically assigned to complex firefighting situations, according to the Coronado National Forest.

About 175 people are assigned to the fire.

Catalina State Park is closed. Trails in the area will close without notice due to fire activity.