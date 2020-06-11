Bighorn Fire forces Catalina Foothills residents to evacuate

Residents have been ordered to evacuate as part of efforts to fight the Bighorn wildfire.
The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the order shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Officials are going door-to-door to get the word out.
A wildfire back burn is being conducted to protect homes and property.
The evacuation area is in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.
Evacuation Message https://t.co/RbUKgdQn61 pic.twitter.com/TGoqZAbHJ6— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 11, 2020
Residents are being told to immediately move south, away from the Catalina Mountains. A cooling shelter is available at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.
For more information, residents can call 351-3473.
The Bighorn Fire moved into Pima Canyon, making a run toward Finger Rock as crews worked Wednesday to stop it from coming down the canyon.
The lightning-caused fire has now burned 3,277 acres since it started on Friday, June 5, in the Pusch Ridge area of the Catalina Mountains.
Fire crews are facing a difficult fight against this blaze, but could be getting some help from additional firefighters, officials said.
Fire activity was expected to increase during the day Wednesday with high temperatures reaching 100 degrees, according to a news release from the Coronado National Forest. The fire is highly visible on the front face of the range in the areas of Pima Canyon and Finger Rock.
Crews will continue to scout the area and build fire lines around the perimeter to stop its advance. Air operations are supporting ground crews as needed and focusing on the northeast edge of the fire where hot spots have been observed.
As of midday Wednesday, the fire was 2 miles away from the Pima Canyon trailhead, officials said.
“Rugged terrain, low humidity and ridge-top winds increase the complexity of this work,” said forest officials.
It remained about 10% contained Wednesday, also the same as the previous day.
A Type 1 management team has assumed command of firefighting efforts. The team has more resources available to it and is typically assigned to complex firefighting situations, according to officials.
About 40 reinforcements were added, bringing the total personnel to 214 as of Wednesday, up from 175 the day before.
The extra forces, some of which are still arriving, are expected to include more elite Hotshot crews, fire engines and support workers, said Adam Jarrold, a spokesman for the firefighting operation.
Fire crews from outside the Southwest may soon be arriving to help battle the fire.
On Thursday morning, Golder Ranch Fire said it was sending two trucks and eight wildland firefighters.
The federal wildfire control system has designated the Arizona-New Mexico area, including the Bighorn Fire, as one of the nation’s top two firefighting priorities and has issued a call for firefighters from other states to join the efforts.
“As of today, the Southwest is one of the nation’s top two priorities for allocating firefighting resources,” said Cindy Wolfe, a spokeswoman for the Bighorn Fire. The other high priority area is in Alaska, she said.
The Tucson area fire has been “competing for resources,” with more than a dozen other wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico, Wolfe said.
Closed trails
Catalina State Park is closed and trails in the area can be closed without notice because of the fire activity, officials said.
The following trails are affected by the fire: Romero Canyon, Pusch Peak, Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Pontatoc, Pontatoc Ridge and Linda Vista.
Meanwhile, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality officials issued an air pollution health watch Wednesday after monitoring stations detected increased levels of ozone and particulates due to wildfire smoke.
Children, older people and those with heart or lung issues are urged to stay indoors if they smell smoke.
Meanwhile, the bighorn sheep for whom the fire is named seem to be taking it in stride so far, said Mark Hart, a spokesman for Arizona Game and Fish Department. The sheep were reintroduced by the department to the Pusch Ridge area several years ago.
Hart said the sheep are excellent climbers, well-equipped to escape quickly if threatened. No sheep deaths have been reported, he said.
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Watch Now: Crews battle Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire - Arizona
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire near Oro Valley
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Bighorn Fire
Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @StarHigherEd.
Fire Danger to Portions of Catalina Foothills https://t.co/fmaCxtUsSB pic.twitter.com/Uump2PZB5p— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 11, 2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.