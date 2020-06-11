Bighorn Fire forces Catalina Foothills residents to evacuate

Residents have been ordered to evacuate as part of efforts to fight the Bighorn wildfire.

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued the order shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. Officials are going door-to-door to get the word out.

A wildfire back burn is being conducted to protect homes and property.

The evacuation area is in the northern part of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, north of Ina Road.

Residents are being told to immediately move south, away from the Catalina Mountains. A cooling shelter is available at Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley.

For more information, residents can call 351-3473.

The Bighorn Fire moved into Pima Canyon, making a run toward Finger Rock as crews worked Wednesday to stop it from coming down the canyon.

The lightning-caused fire has now burned 3,277 acres since it started on Friday, June 5, in the Pusch Ridge area of the Catalina Mountains.

Fire crews are facing a difficult fight against this blaze, but could be getting some help from additional firefighters, officials said.

Fire activity was expected to increase during the day Wednesday with high temperatures reaching 100 degrees, according to a news release from the Coronado National Forest. The fire is highly visible on the front face of the range in the areas of Pima Canyon and Finger Rock.

Crews will continue to scout the area and build fire lines around the perimeter to stop its advance. Air operations are supporting ground crews as needed and focusing on the northeast edge of the fire where hot spots have been observed.