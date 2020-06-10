Crews being added to fight the growing Bighorn Fire in the Catalina Mountains

The Bighorn Fire moved into Pima Canyon, making a run toward Finger Rock as crews worked Wednesday to stop it from coming down the canyon.

The fire has now burned 3,277 acres since it started on Friday, June 5, in the Pusch Ridge area of the Catalina Mountains.

Fire crews are facing a difficult fight against this blaze, but could be getting some help from additional firefighters, officials said.

Fire activity was expected to increase during the day Wednesday with high temperatures reaching 100 degrees, according to a news release from the Coronado National Forest. The fire is highly visible on the front face of the range in the areas of Pima Canyon and Finger Rock.

Crews will continue to scout the area and build fire lines around the perimeter to stop its advance. Air operations are supporting ground crews as needed and focusing on the northeast edge of the fire where hot spots have been observed.

As of midday Wednesday, the fire was 2 miles away from the Pima Canyon trailhead, officials said.

“Rugged terrain, low humidity and ridge-top winds increase the complexity of this work,” said forest officials.

It remained about 10% contained Wednesday, also the same as the previous day.