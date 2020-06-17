Crews building fire lines, protecting structures as Bighorn Fire moves closer to Summerhaven

Because the fire along Samaniego Ridge isn’t threatening any structures, there are no fire crews along the ridge line.

Crews are working to the north end of the fire reconstructing fire lines used in the 2003 Aspen fire, Gilbert said. They are also working on fire lines to the east, along Loma Linda northeast of Summerhaven.

“Right now we’ve got a good plan in place,” Gilbert said. “The values at risk that we’re dealing with are protected and we’ll continue to reinforce that and be ready for a fire if it moves into any of the communities.”

An evacuation order was issued Tuesday for parts of Mount Lemmon including Summerhaven and Mount Bigelow. The evacuation order remained in place Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said all but six of the residents in the evacuation area voluntarily left the mountain.

“Six people indicated that they would shelter in place,” Napier said. “We certainly warn against it just because if the fire behavior changes and becomes much more aggressive or quicker we are not going to be able to go in to save those people who decided to shelter in place.”

Napier said he wasn’t sure Wednesday whether those residents had changed their mind.