Crews fortifying fire lines as Bighorn blaze moves north toward Oracle

After steering flames away from the mountaintop village of Summerhaven on Thursday, crews battling the wind-whipped Bighorn Fire launched a bid to keep the blaze from reaching homes on the other side of Mount Lemmon.

Work was expected to continue through the night and into Friday to establish a break line between the fire, which has doubled in size since Tuesday, and the communities of Oracle and San Manuel, officials said.

Meanwhile, firefighting efforts also remain focused near Summerhaven to prevent the blaze from taking another run at the community, said Greg Heule, a fire information officer. Crews have managed to keep the fire from the Mount Lemmon Sky Center observatory and the western edge of Summerhaven.

“So far, the lines we have built have held,” Heule said, but “we can’t say Summerhaven is out of the woods yet.”

On the north side of Mount Lemmon, flames are still about 10 to 15 miles away from Oracle and San Manuel. Officials ordered the evacuations of residences in the Peppersauce Canyon to Highjinks Road and Campo Bonito areas near Oracle, which is in the “set” status for possible evacuation.