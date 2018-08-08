Peppersauce Cave, in Oracle, will be the site for graffiti removal by workers and volunteers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12. The cleaning is part of a multi-year, multi-phase removal project.
Forest officials say the cave receives around 15,000 visitors per year, making it the "most heavily visited undeveloped cave in Arizona."
It is one of the few caves in Arizona where visitors can wander day and night. But it has led to a large amount of graffiti being discovered.
"While many cavers enjoy responsible recreational spelunking, others leave behind graffiti and trash," the news release said.
The project is led by Central Arizona Grotto, a cave-conservation group which has worked to clean caves since 2001.
But the ultimate goal to remove all graffiti tags is not an easy task.
Workers will use h
igh-pressure hoses, sand blasters and bristle brushes to remove tags. It can take an hour to remove just one tag by hand scrubbing. Forest officials encourage responsible cave conservation ethics by: Moving carefully to avoid damaging the cave; removing all items brought in; leaving natural or historic features inside; avoiding disturbing wildlife; and to report defacing or artifact theft from caves. Visitors can report to Coronado National Forest officials by calling the ranger district.
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
From left, Devra Heyer, Sarah Truebe and Nicole Davis use brushes to scraps away graffiti tags that have been treated with biodegradable solvent as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Devra Heyer brushes away solvent and mud from a graffiti tag as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Peter Kane uses a wire brush bit on a power drill to rid a graffiti tag that has been treated with biodegradable solvent as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Krishnan Scott, a student from Arizona State, uses a wire brush on a graffiti tag that has been treated with biodegradable solvent as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Volunteers use wire brushes to scrape graffiti tags as they help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Ray Keeler, president of Central Arizona Grotto, beneath one of the new reflective directional "out" arrows in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Stephen Tooley, right, 9, and sister Tabbytha, 11, use brushes on graffiti tags as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Nicole Davis uses a wire brush on a graffiti tag deep in a side cavern as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Peter Kane uses a wire brush bit on a power drill to rid a graffiti tag that has been treated with biodegradable solvent as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
While Peter Kane holds the ladder steady at right, Devra Heyer uses a wire brush bit on a power drill to rid a graffiti tag that has been treated with biodegradable solvent as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Graffiti clean-up at Peppersauce Cave
Ben Adams, a student from Arizona State, uses a sandblaster on a graffiti tag as volunteers help with a multi-year, multi-phase graffiti removal project led by Central Arizona Grotto in Peppersauce Cave on the northside of the Santa Catalina mountains on April 14, 2018, in Oracle, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Peppersauce Cave
Volunteers remove graffiti in Peppersauce Cave inside Mt. Lemmon near Oracle, Ariz. on Feb. 10, 2018.
David Martinez / for the Arizona Daily Star
Peppersauce Cave
This is how one area of Peppersauce Cave looked before a restoration team got to work on Feb. 10.
David Martinez / for the Arizona Daily Star
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or
sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1