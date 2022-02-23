1 arrested, 12 turned over to Border Patrol following police chase in Tucson

A traffic stop on Interstate 10 Tuesday night escalated into a police chase that resulted in one person arrested and 12 others being turned over to Border Patrol.

At 10:10 p.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop for speed when the driver accelerated and continued westbound on I-10 before turning around in the median and heading east, DPS said.

The driver proceeded to get on and off the freeway before eventually exiting at Prince Road and continuing eastbound before stopping at a Valero gas station, DPS said. All occupants of the vehicle ran away and after a short pursuit, the driver was taken into custody.

Twelve additional occupants were found and turned over to Border Patrol, DPS said.

No further information was immediately available.