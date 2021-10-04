DEA agent killed in gunfight aboard train in Tucson

A DEA agent was killed and two law enforcement officers were wounded Monday morning in a shootout aboard an Amtrak train stopped in downtown Tucson.

Meanwhile, one suspect was killed and another is in custody, according to a source who asked not to be named.

Gunfire erupted about 8 a.m. on the Sunset Limited 2 during a brief stop in Tucson.

Part of the shootout between a gunman on the train and a law enforcement officers was captured on a live-streaming camera near the platform.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the agencies involved in the gunfight nor the extent of injuries. Police have said only that an alleged gunman is in custody.

A section of North Toole Avenue near the train depot has been sealed off by officers since early Monday.

Some streets in the area also have been closed off.

A witness who was on the train said there was an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer, though he did not know to which agency the officer belonged.