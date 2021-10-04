DEA agent killed in gunfight aboard train in Tucson

A DEA agent was killed and two law enforcement officers were wounded Monday morning in a shootout aboard an Amtrak train stopped in downtown Tucson.
Meanwhile, one suspect was killed and another is in custody, according to a source who asked not to be named.
Gunfire erupted about 8 a.m. on the Sunset Limited 2 during a brief stop in Tucson.
Part of the shootout between a gunman on the train and a law enforcement officers was captured on a live-streaming camera near the platform.
Authorities have not officially confirmed the agencies involved in the gunfight nor the extent of injuries. Police have said only that an alleged gunman is in custody.
A section of North Toole Avenue near the train depot has been sealed off by officers since early Monday.
Some streets in the area also have been closed off.
A witness who was on the train said there was an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer, though he did not know to which agency the officer belonged.
"I was caught in the cross fire," said George Gonzales, a passenger. "It's like the OK Corral gang when I woke up in the morning."
Gonzales said after some shots were fired, he could hear an officer telling the gunman to surrender. He also said he could hear someone screaming in pain from a nearby train stairwell and assumed it was a shooting victim.
Alice Robinson was in the dining car eating an omelette when she said the "weird stuff started."
Robinson said she ran to a window after a couple eating near her said they heard gunfire. Moments later, several passengers ran through the car trying to get out, she said.
The train arrived in Tucson at 7:40 a.m. carrying 137 passengers and 11 crew members. They were all evacuated to the station.
There are no reported injuries to those who were onboard, according to an Amtrak spokesperson who said the company is in contact with local and federal authorities about the incident.
A news conference about the incident is expected early this afternoon.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.