1 dead, 1 arrested after altercation near Three Points

An altercation near Three Points left one man dead and another one arrested on Thursday.

On Oct. 13, deputies received reports of an altercation near the 8400 block of South Fuller Road, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies found Travis Fletcher, 42, with critical injuries when they arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The people involved in the incident remained at the scene, the news release said. Johnny Rogers, 51, was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail. He was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder.