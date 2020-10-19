1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting on Tucson's south side

A large gathering in a vacant lot turned fatal overnight in a shooting on Tucson's south side, police said.
One man is dead and another was injured by gunfire in the Oct. 19 incident in the 300 block of West Pennsylvania Drive between South Liberty and South Belman avenues, the Tucson Police Department said.
Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired and found a crime scene that covered about half a block with a gathering still in progress, said Officer Ray Smith, a TPD spokesman.
What police did not find was the two gunshot victims.
The victims either drove themselves or were driven by someone else to a hospital, and no one involved in transporting them called 911 to report the shooting, Smith said.
TPD only learned who they were by contacting hospitals to see if anyone with gunshot wounds had come in seeking care, he said.
One of the victims, a male, died and the other had non-life threatening injuries. The deceased man's identity is not being released until next of kin are notified.
Smith said detectives have determined the shooting occurred when a fight broke out because uninvited guests had showed up to the gathering.
