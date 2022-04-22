 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead after shooting near University of Arizona

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was found dead following a shooting near the University of Arizona early Friday morning. 

Just after 2 a.m., in the area of Park Avenue between University Boulevard and Second Street, an officer was flagged down and told about a shooting, police said. TPD also received 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area.

Police were given a suspect description and the air unit helped search the area. One male victim was found dead. Police have not released the cause of death or the age of the victim.

Police said the incident began as a confrontation between two groups.

The investigation is ongoing.

