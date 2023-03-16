U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed a person following a pursuit on Arizona 286 Tuesday night, officials say.

Pima County Sheriff deputies were requested to help the Border Patrol about 6:45 p.m. after a vehicle chase on the highway to Sasabe ended in a shooting, said a news release from the department Thursday.

Once deputies were at the scene, they learned the vehicle in the pursuit had been occupied by several people and one person was dead.

The name of the person and agents involved were not released Thursday.

No further details were released.