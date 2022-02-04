1 injured in police shooting on Tucson's north side

A police shooting left one person injured on Tucson’s north side Thursday evening.

On Feb. 3 just after 5 p.m., officers were called to a report of a fight with weapons in the area of West Hegel Lane and North Romero Road, near Prince Road and Interstate 10. When police arrived, they made contact with multiple victims including minors, police said.

Police searched the area and found the suspect, who was armed. A confrontation happened between an officer and the suspect, which lead to the officer shooting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No injuries to officers or any other community members were reported.

