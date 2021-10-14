 Skip to main content
1 killed in Tucson road rage fight on Interstate 10
alert top story

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One man died in a road rage incident, shutting down Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road on Wednesday evening.

At 4:40 p.m., a road rage incident took place on I-10 westbound from Houghton Road to Craycroft Road, Tucson Police said. The two parties involved pulled over and a physical confrontation ensued.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

