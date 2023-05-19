One person is dead following a Border Patrol shooting Thursday night near Ajo, officials say.

United States Border Patrol agents were involved in a shooting about 10 p.m. on the Tohono O’odham reservation while assisting tribal police, a spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday.

The identity of the person who was slain in the shooting was not released by CBP on Friday.

Ajo is about 135 miles southwest of Tucson.

No details about the incident were released Friday, though a spokesman said more information would be shared as it becomes available.

The shooting is under review by the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

The FBI and the Tohono O’odham Police are also investigating.