1 struck, killed by train near Tucson

One person was killed in a collision with a train on Tucson’s far southeast side Monday evening.
Tucson police responded to train tracks south of South Houghton and East Old Vail roads for reports of an incident involving a train.
Due to the location of the incident, Union Pacific officials will be leading the investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
