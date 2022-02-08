1 struck, killed by train near Tucson

One person was killed in a collision with a train on Tucson’s far southeast side Monday evening.

Tucson police responded to train tracks south of South Houghton and East Old Vail roads for reports of an incident involving a train.

Due to the location of the incident, Union Pacific officials will be leading the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

