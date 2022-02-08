 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 struck, killed by train near Tucson
alert

1 struck, killed by train near Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was killed in a collision with a train on Tucson’s far southeast side Monday evening.

Tucson police responded to train tracks south of South Houghton and East Old Vail roads for reports of an incident involving a train.

Due to the location of the incident, Union Pacific officials will be leading the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News