11-year-old Tucson girl, pilot killed in plane crash in Northern Arizona

An 11-year old girl from Tucson and a 40-year-old pilot died after a small plane crash on Wednesday evening in Show Low.

Lorelai Johansen and David A. Gillette of Utah were found inside the plane and succumbed to their injuries, a press release from the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said.

On Dec. 22 at 4:40 p.m., the small, single-engine piston driven aircraft went down northeast of the Show Low Regional Airport, the press release said.

At the scene, officials found the plane heavily damaged and on fire, the press release said. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash and will lead the investigation.