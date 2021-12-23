 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
11-year-old Tucson girl, pilot killed in plane crash in Northern Arizona
alert top story

11-year-old Tucson girl, pilot killed in plane crash in Northern Arizona

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An 11-year old girl from Tucson and a 40-year-old pilot died after a small plane crash on Wednesday evening in Show Low.

Lorelai Johansen and David A. Gillette of Utah were found inside the plane and succumbed to their injuries, a press release from the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said.

On Dec. 22 at 4:40 p.m., the small, single-engine piston driven aircraft went down northeast of the Show Low Regional Airport, the press release said.

At the scene, officials found the plane heavily damaged and on fire, the press release said. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash and will lead the investigation.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Border Patrol apprehends migrants on the southern Arizona border

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News