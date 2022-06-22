16-year-old injured in shooting in Catalina

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured in Catalina on Tuesday night.
On June 21 shortly after 11:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a shooting in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near East Secretariat Road, after a 911 caller said his friend was shot at the park and he was taking him to a hospital.
The 16-year-old victim is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.