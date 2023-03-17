Tucson police arrested three people after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in midtown on Wednesday.

Officers arrived at a duplex in the 3200 block of East Terra Alta Boulevard, near East Fifth Street and North Country Club Road, after receiving reports about a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Azucena Reina Price, 17, was later found dead outside, near the apartment, police said.

After witness interviews and examining evidence, detectives arrested two men at the apartment. Joshua Galen Wood, 19, was arrested on suspicion of concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and two counts of third-degree burglary.

Christopher Deangelo Bravo, 19, was also arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Police identified Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, as the suspect in Azucena’s death. He was later found on the city’s southwest side and arrested on suspicion on manslaughter.

All three were booked into the Pima County jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.