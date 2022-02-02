18-year-old killed in shooting at Tucson's Park Place Mall

An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at Park Place mall on Tucson's east side and one person has been arrested, police said.

Darne Willie James Jackson was fatally shot on Tuesday, Feb. 1, around 6:20 p.m. on the top level of the Dillard's parking garage, at 5890 E. Broadway, Tucson police said.

Jackson and two females met with 23-year-old Rico Evi Ramon in the parking lot when they got into a verbal argument, according to a news release. The incident turned physical between Jackson and Ramon and Jackson was shot.

Police say Ramon drove away from the scene. Tucson Fire took Jackson to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died.

A warrant was obtained for Ramon's arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Ramon turn himself in.

He is being held at the Pima County Jail.