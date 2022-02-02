 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old killed in shooting at Tucson's Park Place Mall
alert top story

18-year-old killed in shooting at Tucson's Park Place Mall

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at Park Place mall on Tucson's east side and one person has been arrested, police said. 

Darne Willie James Jackson was fatally shot on Tuesday, Feb. 1, around 6:20 p.m. on the top level of the Dillard's parking garage, at 5890 E. Broadway, Tucson police said. 

Jackson and two females met with 23-year-old Rico Evi Ramon in the parking lot when they got into a verbal argument, according to a news release. The incident turned physical between Jackson and Ramon and Jackson was shot. 

Police say Ramon drove away from the scene. Tucson Fire took Jackson to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died. 

A warrant was obtained for Ramon's arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Ramon turn himself in. 

He is being held at the Pima County Jail. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News